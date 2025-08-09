'Call 999' - Police search for missing teenagers in West Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2025, 20:09 BST
The police are searching for two missing teenagers in West Sussex.

Sussex Police said officers are ‘seeking to locate’ Summer and Ellie who have been reported missing.

“The teenagers from Burgess Hill are believed to be together and missing in Crawley,” a social media appeal read.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Summer, aged 14, is 5ft 5in with medium length dark hair with red highlights and red eyebrows, she was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and fluffy pyjama-style trousers.

Officers are ‘seeking to locate’ Summer and Ellie, who have been reported missing in West Sussexplaceholder image
Officers are ‘seeking to locate’ Summer and Ellie, who have been reported missing in West Sussex

“Ellie, 13, is 5ft 11in, with short brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a Joker print, black cargo-style trousers, and black Nike Air Jordan trainers.

“Officers are concerned for their welfare.”

Police believe Summer and Ellie also have links to Worthing ‘and may have travelled together’.

The force added: “Anyone who sees them or knows their whereabouts should call 999 and quote serial 1482 of 08/08.”

Related topics:Sussex PoliceBurgess HillPolicesummer

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice