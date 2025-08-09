'Call 999' - Police search for missing teenagers in West Sussex

The police are searching for two missing teenagers in West Sussex.

Sussex Police said officers are ‘seeking to locate’ Summer and Ellie who have been reported missing.

“The teenagers from Burgess Hill are believed to be together and missing in Crawley,” a social media appeal read.

"Summer, aged 14, is 5ft 5in with medium length dark hair with red highlights and red eyebrows, she was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and fluffy pyjama-style trousers.

“Ellie, 13, is 5ft 11in, with short brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a Joker print, black cargo-style trousers, and black Nike Air Jordan trainers.

“Officers are concerned for their welfare.”

Police believe Summer and Ellie also have links to Worthing ‘and may have travelled together’.

The force added: “Anyone who sees them or knows their whereabouts should call 999 and quote serial 1482 of 08/08.”