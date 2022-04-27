Call for Sussex nominations for Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

This is the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK to recognise outstanding work done in their own communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate the Golden Jubilee and anniversary of the Queen’s coronation.

Any group doing volunteer work that provides a social, economic or environmental service to the community can be nominated. Each group is assessed on the benefits it brings to the community and its standing within that community.

Nominations for the 2023 awards can be submitted until September 15 this year and judges are looking forward to hearing about the ways in which local groups of volunteers are devising and running services to help change lives in their community.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service presentation to Henfield Haven

The standard expected is very high, as the award is an honour equivalent to an MBE, however there is no such thing as a typical Queen’s Award winner. Past awardees cover a wide, diverse range of activities, like theatre groups, food banks, dementia clubs and local radio stations.

Many local groups have set up special services to support communities through the challenges faced by the Covid crisis.

Everyone has an opportunity to look out for outstanding volunteer-led groups in their area, for example a group making a big impact on the lives of young people, or an excellent sports club.

Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Mrs Susan Pyper, presents the Streetlight UK award to chief executive Helena Croft. Picture: Steve Robards SR2110275

The awards are published on June 2 each year, the anniversary of Her Majesty’s coronation and are seen as a national benchmark for excellence in volunteering.

Groups can be nominated at any time in a simple online application process but the assessment is thorough and rigorous.

Last year, seven groups across Sussex received the award, Streetlight UK, 4Sight Vision Support based in Bognor Regis, Gurjar Hindu Union and Olive Tree Cancer Support in Crawley, Medi Tech Trust and Wayfinder Woman in Eastbourne, and Sussex Pathways based in Lewes.

Streetlight UK works across Sussex, in Surrey and in London, to enable women caught up in prostitution to regain control of their lives.

Helena Croft, chief executive, said: “Winning the QAVS award has been an honour for us all at StreetlightUK. In what has been a tremendously challenging few years, it recognised the many hours of selfless service that our volunteers give. Week in and week out they work tirelessly in responding to the needs of our service users.

“The award gave a huge boost of encouragement to our team, for which we are very grateful.”

Henfield Haven, a vibrant volunteer-run community centre, won a QAVS award in 2020, having taken over the day care centre from West Sussex County Council.

Digby Stephenson, chairman, said: “The Haven being recognised with the QAVS in 2020 has made a huge difference to our operation in three ways. Our profile within the local community has significantly improved, which has led to increased use of our services. Donations and sponsorship have also been boosted by greater public awareness.

“Perhaps most significantly we have seen greater numbers of people offering to volunteer, in many different capacities, and without which we would struggle to survive.

“I would encourage any organisation that thinks it might deserve the award to give it a go – I’m very pleased that we did.”

Applying for the award is a good test of whether the organisation is truly fulfilling its potential and those that win gain much in terms of pride and reputation, as well as helping them with their membership and fundraising.

Any group of two or more people that has undertaken voluntary work for more than three years can be nominated for the award. Full details on how to nominate a group are available at qavs.culture.gov.uk