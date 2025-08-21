Calls for fresh hearing into Horsham's Local Plan after 'new evidence'

Calls are being made for a fresh hearing into Horsham’s Local Plan after it was rejected by a Government planning inspector.

Horsham District Council has written to planning inspector Luke Fleming – who threw out the original plan – to ask him to convene a further local plan hearing.

When cancelling the original plan – which sets out where and when 13,000 new homes would be built up to the year 2040 – Mr Fleming said he had significant concerns about the plan's ‘soundness and legal compliance.’

And he said the council had not demonstrated a ‘duty to cooperate’ with neighbouring councils. But the council, in its letter to the inspector, says that further evidence has become available which substantiates the council’s claim that “meaningful duty to co-operate discussions around unmet housing needs did take place between January and July 2024.”

Horsham Local Plan includes a proposed development of at least 3,000 homes on land west of Ifield

The letter follows a meeting of the council’s communities and place policy and scrutiny committee meeting on July 23 which heard that an imminent change to planning regulations will repeal the ‘duty to co-operate.’

Council cabinet member for planning Ruth Fletcher said: “Our priority has always been to deliver a sound, evidence-based Local Plan that meets Horsham district’s needs in partnership with our neighbours.

“Since the inspector’s initial findings, we’ve uncovered further records of duty to co-operate discussions that were underway in early 2024.

"We welcome the chance to present this additional evidence at a further hearing, because a robust plan depends on transparency, collaboration and the most up-to-date information.”

The council says it will take account of the response it receives from the inspectorate before any final decision is made to withdraw the Local Plan.

A cabinet meeting was due to be held on September 17 to discuss the potential withdrawal but this will now be delayed until the council hears back from the planning inspectorate.