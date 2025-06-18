Ten years after a hidden gem in a West Sussex village was completely rejuvenated, calls are being made to bring it back to life again.

The shopping parade Queensway in Lancing was given a big boost in 2015 but the current state of the signage is now causing concern.

Lancing town crier Bob Smytherman is backing calls for the signage to be improved, with lettering needing replacing and better markings needed to show there is a car park.

He was joined by Adur distict councillor Pauline Higgins on a visit to Lancing on Wednesday, June 18, and both said the signage was letting down the beautiful 'hidden gem', which deserved better.

They agreed it was impossible for visitors to know the road gave access to Littlecroft Car Park, an Adur District Council pay and display facility that is tucked out of sight at the back of the parade of shops.

Two signs marking the restricted parking zone at the front give no indication of the car park that lies beyond this paved area.

Months of work went into rejuvenating Queensway to improve the environment around the popular parade of shops in the winter of 2014-2015 and a street party was held to officially launch the new look in July 2015.

Visitors were able to admire the new paving, relax on the new benches and see how the shopfront grant scheme had helped business owners maximise the value of their frontages, with additional outdoor space for tables and chairs.

Queensway 10 years ago, after months of improvement works

Driven forward by Adur District Council, the Lancing Regeneration Team and Lancing Parish Council, the work on Queensway was a crucial element in a period of work to regenerate Lancing.

Four years later, in September 2019, work began to repair the road after residents and businesses raised concerns about the quality of the carriageway, which had become damaged due to regular use by lorries.

Adur District Council decided to step in after the leadership disagreed with West Sussex County Council’s proposal to tarmac the road.

Instead, the roadway was replaced with interlocking roadblocks in three shades of grey, creating a mosaic effect on the road, suitable for the level of vehicle use.

The freehold of Queensway was sold for £850,000 on March 29, 2023. Units include Truffles Bakery, Azul Coffee and Eatery, Fireaway Pizza, The Stanley Ale House and Italian restaurant O' Curniciello.