Calls to preserve novelist's blue plaque as demolition looms for Bognor Regis building

A blue plaque commemorating playwright and novelist RC Sheriff.

A blue plaque devoted to novelist RC Sheriff has been moved from its home on a soon-to-be demolished Bognor Regis building – and locals are calling for its preservation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plaque, which once took pride of place on the site of the former Sandmartins Care Home, was moved to facilitate building works, but locals are worried it might never be restored.

Best known for his World War One play Journey’s end, Sheriff lived at Sandmartins in the 1930s – an experience which inspired his critically acclaimed novel A Fortnight in September. It’s an important piece of the town’s literary history, chronicling one family’s yearly trip to the coast, and capturing, in vivid detail, the cadence and character of early 20th-century life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s the detail that really stood out to me,” says Yvonne Upton, a former bookseller, who visits Bognor Regis every few weeks. “The family is constantly penny-pinching, because they haven’t got a lot of money. When they get to Bognor, they rent a beach hut, and there’s this great debate as to whether they can afford to rent a beach hut with a balcony. There are all these tiny little details about everyday life, and I found it just fascinating.”

RC Sherriff FSA, FRSL (1896-1975), English writer best known for his play Journey's End, 1937, playwright and author, 1937. Cigarette card 32 of 40 from Famous British Authors published by WD & HO Wills. A promotional item issued by the Imperial Tobacco Company of Great Britain & Ireland Ltd.Artist: Unknown. (Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images)

Simple, understated, and quietly uplifting, the novel was praised for its empathetic portrayal of everyday domestic life, and fans like Yvonne think it should be properly remembered. “I really believe that anything like this should be properly preserved,” she said. “Because things like this, they can just disappear – and then that’s it.”

A spokesperson for Aldwick Parish Council said that the former care home is being investigated by Arun District Council following a dangerous building report. A demolition date is pending, but inspections have revealed that the building, although dilapidated, is not actually dangerous.

"We were surprised to see that the former Sandmartins Care Home has recently had fencing put around it and signage suggesing a dangerous site, and also that the Blue Plaque on the building has been removed,” they added. “The Blue Plaque is an Arun District Council one commemorating the author R C Sherriff having lived there and subsequently written The Fortnight in September about the area. With its significant local historical interest, we are hopeful that the plaque has been removed temporarily for safekeeping, and are concerned about any future plans for the property.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arun District Council has since made clear that the project manager responsible for the building’s pending demolition is liaising with the RC Sheriff Trust to organise for the blue plaque’s future safe keeping. The Trust has been approached for comment.