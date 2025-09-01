Calls to reinstate a half-hourly bus service between Eastbourne and Tunbridge Wells are set to be considered.

On Monday (September 8), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, is expected to hear from petitioners who opposed changes which were made to the number 51 bus service earlier this year.

The service, which also stops in Hailsham and Heathfield, had been amended in late March, with bus operator Stagecoach moving the then half-hourly service to an hourly timetable.

Started in early March by Heathfield student Erin Wigham, the petition had called on the council to intervene and prevent the change from moving ahead. It has been signed by more than 1,700 people.

Writing on the petition’s Change.org page, Ms Wigham said: “Many locals from Heathfield rely on the 51 Stagecoach bus service to Eastbourne as it’s a more energy efficient and cheaper way to travel. Taking the bus is also an accessible way for elderly, disabled and people who don’t or cannot drive to travel.

“[The changes are] not ideal for these groups if they have to wait in the cold for an hourly bus service — especially as it’s frequently late!”

Petitioners are now calling for the service to be restored to its previous form.

In a report to Cllr Dowling, officers are recommending the senior county councillor not to support the petition’s request, noting how Stagecoach runs the service at a “financial loss” even with the move to an hourly timetable.

Officers say the council would be required to provide further subsidies in order to maintain a half-hourly service and it would not be able to do so without reducing support elsewhere.

The report reads: “Whilst a higher frequency is more desirable, the current hourly frequency is still running at a loss of hundreds of thousands of pounds a year. Stagecoach cannot financially sustain a half-hourly bus service between Eastbourne and Tunbridge Wells due to the considerable increase in costs involved and the relatively low number of passengers.

“The county council is reliant upon future revenue funding allocations from UK Government so it can continue to support what is a growing number of socially necessary services which bus operators can no longer provide on a commercial basis. Funding must be prioritised to support services that are fully withdrawn, rather than maintaining a higher frequency on a continuing route where there are low levels of passenger use.

“The level of ongoing annual subsidy from the county council that would be required to maintain such a frequency could not be accommodated within [Bus Service Improvement Plan] funding allocations without compromising the continuation of other bus services and county-wide lower fare initiatives which provide excellent value for East Sussex residents.”

Officers also say the county council already subsidises parts of the current service, including evening and Sunday trips, as well as journeys used by school children.

Further changes to the 51 service are due to come into effect later this month. These changes, which Stagecoach says are intended to improve punctuality by giving buses more time to complete their journeys, will delay some departures.

For example, the service currently leaves Eastbourne at 9.05, 10.05 and 11.05. Once the changes are introduced, the same buses will leave at 9.05, 10.20 and 11.35.

In a statement on its website, a spokesman for Stagecoach said: “We recognise that there are still issues with punctuality on this service, even after the service changes in March. This is due to the level of congestion on the Eastbourne network. As such, the timetable will be amended to give buses extra time to complete their journeys.

“We have made sure that timetable changes also accommodate peak time journeys, meaning that work and school connections are still available.”