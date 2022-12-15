You might have been surprised to see a camel walking along London Road, Bognor Regis, on Saturday.

‘Camella' the camel strolled up and down the shopping precinct charming shoppers with her long curly eyelashes. Powered by two teenage volunteers, she was there to invite shoppers to 'Follow The Star' and join the Carol Service at The Shore Community Church the following day.

She is the invention of the minister and a team of volunteers from the church and they accompanied her dressed as the Three Wise Men.She now resides in the church at 73 Victoria Drive. There is an invitation to join her and the church family there for a short service on Christmas Day, December 25, 10am.

Camella the camel with the Three Wise Men from The Shore Community Church

