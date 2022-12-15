‘Camella' the camel strolled up and down the shopping precinct charming shoppers with her long curly eyelashes. Powered by two teenage volunteers, she was there to invite shoppers to 'Follow The Star' and join the Carol Service at The Shore Community Church the following day.
She is the invention of the minister and a team of volunteers from the church and they accompanied her dressed as the Three Wise Men.She now resides in the church at 73 Victoria Drive. There is an invitation to join her and the church family there for a short service on Christmas Day, December 25, 10am.
A Christmas meal will be served at the church at noon for anyone who may be home alone or who would appreciate a meal for any other reason. Please book your meal by contacting the church office at [email protected]