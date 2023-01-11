A campaign group opposing expansion at Gatwick Airport is calling on the Government to halt the promotion of cheap flights during the climate crisis.

Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions – CAGNE – says that airlines advertising cheap flights are enticing people to travel without considering “the damage that flying does to our planet” during the current climate crisis.

A spokesperson said: “Like cigarette packaging and food allergen contents, shouldn’t these airlines have a responsibility to the planet – and us – to declare emissions?

"We therefore call upon the Government to outlaw these adverts until aviation can be truly green.”

The group maintains that aviation “is one of the biggest polluters of our planet” and criticises airlines’ advertisements “encouraging the consumer to spend, spend, spend on low-cost packages holidays. Offers that must be very enticing, as the consumer faces a cost-of-living crisis.

“We ask the Government to ensure that what is detailed in our newspapers and on our airwaves gives a true account of what flying does to the planet, so that the consumer can make an informed decision about whether or not to fly.”

CAGNE launched a ‘Pledge to Fly Less’ campaign in 2019 aimed, it says, at “educating flyers about the greenhouse gases that are released when flying.

"We put it to the Government that, at the time of booking a flight, the consumer should be informed so that they can decide based on the full knowledge of what flying does to the planet.

“At present, greener fuels are only marginally used by airlines, while technology to enable aviation to become a cleaner form of transport still sits on drawing-boards and in prototypes.”

A spokesperson for Gatwick Airport said: “We are acutely aware of our responsibilities to reduce carbon emissions and we support the Government’s commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

“We believe that this commitment is achievable with political support, significant investment and cross-industry collaboration in market-based measures and innovation, including sustainable aviation fuels and hydrogen or electric-power technologies for aircraft engines.