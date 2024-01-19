Campaign launched to save historic Hastings fishing boat from being scrapped

A Just Giving crowd funder has been launched in a bid to save the Hastings fishing boat that is on display outside Hastings Station.

The boat, Dorothy Melinda, is one of the last wooden Hastings fishing boats and has been on display on the roundabout outside the station for more than 15 years.

Hastings Council say the boat has been vandalised and deteriorated in the weather and has become a potential health and safety hazard. It is due to be removed and demolished on January 29.

Lucie Topher from the Historical Hastings group, said: “The boat belonged to my great uncle Jim ‘Toller’ Adams. He named it after his mum Dorothy Melinda (my great grandmother).

"Jim sadly passed a few years ago. You can see models and details of the boat at the Fishermen’s Museum in the Old Town.”

People have already been donating to the fund, with one donation coming from the USA. But time is running out for the boat. The fund raising appeal has a £5,000 target and at the time of writing had reached just over £1,000.

The Just Giving page states: “RX53 Dorothy Melinda is a retired fishing boat. She is a unique heritage asset made even more valuable by the recent destruction of her sister RX134 Stacey Marie.

"Much of her upper structure is in need of replacement, yet the part that matters most, the hull, looks remarkably good. She could certainly be restored by volunteers as other vessels have been.

"She has been offered a temporary home by the East Hastings Angling Association. long term, the vacant site opposite the Dolphin pub in Rock-a-Nore Road would be most appropriate.

"The traditional clinker-built wooden fishing boat, with the wheelhouse at the stern, is an unmistakeable symbol of Hastings. We mustn’t lose another.

“There is still a chance that Hastings Council will have a change of heart and act decisively. One of the purposes of this fundraiser is to show them the level of support for that change. If it happens the monies raised will be used for her removal from the station and to begin restoration. If things don’t pan out as hoped then all funds received will be returned.”

You can donate to the appeal here

1 . RX 53 April 84 The RX 53 pictured in April 1984 Photo: supplied

2 . The RX 53 Dorothy Melinda on display outside the station The RX 53 Dorothy Melinda on display outside the station Photo: supplied

3 . RX 53 coming ashore in a gale. RX 53 coming ashore in a gale. Photo: supplied

4 . RX 53 Dorothy Melinda. RX 53 Dorothy Melinda. Photo: supplied