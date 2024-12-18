Campaign launched to save historic Sussex village church

A campaign has been launched to save an historic village church from damage following a breakdown of the building’s heating system.

St Peter’s Church in Slinfold, near Horsham, has been at the heart of the community since the 1200s. The building was rebuilt in 1861 and now the church’s boiler has broken down affecting the building and its fabric during cold weather.

However, St Peter’s churchwarden Vicky Burrell has launched an appeal to raise £25,000 to replace the old boiler and save the building. See https://www.gofundme.com/f/vfz44c

“We are very much at the heart of the village and involved with the many groups and organisations throughout the village and locality,” said Vicky. “Unfortunately our 40-year-old boiler has broken down and we urgently need to replace it. This is obviously not going to be cheap and we need to raise money to replace it.

"Due to current weather the church building, the organ and other fabric are suffering due to having no heat. We want to do our very best to maintain this beautiful building and keep it from the cold and damp.”

She added: “We need to raise £25,000, which I know is a lot of money, every penny will count.

“The church is open every day for people to come and pray or for quiet time, it is there for everyone.”