A campaigner fears patients could die if plans to move specialised heart services from the Conquest Hospital to Eastbourne go ahead.

Barry Upton, from Hastings, has launched an online petition in protest at the proposals by East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (ESHT), which runs the Conquest and Eastbourne DGH.

More than 8,000 people have signed it.

Mr Upton said: “In Rye, Peasmarsh, Wittersham, Romney Marshes, all outlying areas, it is far enough already to get to the Conquest Hospital, especially if the families of a sick person have to use public transport, which a lot do. How long will it take to even attempt to get to Eastbourne and back home, four buses each way? People will die.

“Tens of thousands of people around this town and local area want and need the full cardiac resources in Hastings. This is not a matter of surgery for a broken toe nail, this is life or death for all of us and must not happen.”

ESHT has confirmed it is planning to centralise ‘highly specialist interventional cardiology’ at Eastbourne DGH.

It said the ward affected is James Ward and the Coronary Care Unit (CCU), a 16-bed unit, and is aiming to implement the plans later this year.

Mr Upton claimed the trust, in devising its plans, used patient figures from 2019 to 2021 when ‘no one dared to go anywhere let alone a hospital’ during the height of the pandemic.

He said: “They seem to think a 16+ bed ward is now not necessary, a ludicrous assumption. It’s always full so how do they consider it will only affect a very small percentage of people?

“They mention a saving of £400,000 in 10 years, £40,000 a year. The ambulances alone will cost more than that in a year.”

A spokesperson for East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said: “Unfortunately the claims - regarding the time period of data collection, how patients will be cared for and the scale of savings are not accurate. The chief executive is seeking to arrange a meeting with Mr Upton that will include senior members of the ESHT cardiology team so that we can share in detail our plans for the service directly with him.

“Our plans to improve cardiology across East Sussex - approved by East Sussex County Council Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee and NHS Sussex in 2022 after a full public consultation and a three-year process - will mean more than nine out of 10 patients living in Hastings who need cardiac care will still receive most or all of that care at Conquest Hospital.

“Patients being cared for in Conquest will still be able to access heart failure services, cardiac-monitored beds, non-invasive diagnostics (including echocardiograms), cardiac rehabilitation and outpatient care at that hospital as they always have.

“The centralising of highly specialist interventional cardiology at Eastbourne DGH is likely to impact only around three per cent of patients who receive cardiac care. With this complex inpatient work moving from the Conquest, these beds will no longer be required by the cardiology team.

“The 2022 consultation provided for the strengthening of emergency department cardiac care at both Conquest and Eastbourne DGH with the creation of Cardiac Response Teams.

“These teams provide immediate specialist cardiac assessment and treatment to patients ensuring faster diagnosis and a shorter length of stay in hospital. The team at Conquest hospital is already seeing patients.

“We remain of the view that these changes, approved in 2022, will mean we will have a stronger, consistent, high quality service which is established in line with national good practice. These plans have included careful analysis of patient travel times to ensure that everyone in East Sussex can access the care they need in a timely way, as set out in national guidance.”

The petition can be found at: www.change.org/p/keep-cardiac-wards-at-hastings-conquest-hospital.