The event, billed a ‘protestival’, was organised by several community groups.

West Marina St Leonards Ltd (WMSLL), a joint venture between the Generator Group and County Gate Properties, has been working on proposals for the redevelopment of the former bathing pool and holiday camp site at West Marina, which include building new homes, tourist accommodation, artists’ studios, children’s play, cafes and a slipway.

Developers held a public consultation to invite people to give feedback on the plans ahead of them being submitted to the borough council.

However, objectors are calling for the site to be kept as a community and leisure space and for proposed homes to be affordable.

A petition by Save Our Bathing Site (SOBS) was signed by almost 3,300 people.

Sunday’s event included juggling workshops, live music, a tug of war and various family-friendly events.

Lucie Mason, creator of the SOBS Facebook group (Save Our Bathing pool Site), said: “A group of us have got concerns about the developers building on land such as this and there's lots of little parcels of land they're moving in on in Hastings and St Leonards.

“We deserve to have a right to say what gets built and where because a seafront location is not going to be affordable housing. This is a prime site to build the tourist industry and to give our residents something to come down to the beach and enjoy.

“We hope by having more people involved the council will sit and listen to us and engage properly on what the residents want, what the community wants down here, and be able to work together so we agree with the plans and the developers aren't the ones that are cracking the whip.”

Grace Lally, from Housing Rebellion, said: “Developers right across town have been building without any interest in actually meeting the needs that's in the town for affordable social housing. We have new developments getting planning permission where they didn't even have to provide any affordable homes.”

Jane Ripley, from Stand Up For Nature, said: “We can't build our way out of a climate and nature crisis. This whole area is predicted to flood annually by 2050.

“So building more types of buildings here is not going to be a good thing in terms of the carbon emissions from the actual building.

“We've also got an ecological crisis, which means nature is in decline so fast we can barely keep up with it, with 67 per cent less insects since I was a child. I've got grandchildren under six and I want them all to be able to come and say we fought for these spaces in Hastings and they're still here for the next generation.”

A spokesperson for West Marina St Leonards Ltd said the site has been allocated in the Local Plan for residential led mixed-use development, to deliver commercial, leisure and residential uses.

The spokesperson added: “We are committed to creating a sustainable, dynamic and thriving community that integrates housing, work, leisure and culture.

“The aspiration is to rejuvenate this brownfield site at the far western end of St Leonards seafront, transforming it into a vibrant hub that will benefit residents, visitors and businesses.”

Lucie Mason, who created the SOBS (Save Our Bathingpool Site) Facebook group.