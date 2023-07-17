Campaigners protest plans to close ticket office at Bognor Railway Station

Protestors in Bognor Regis came together to demonstrate against the closure of the ticket office at Bognor Regis Railway Station last week.

Taking place on July 13, protestors turned the railway station’s community board into a protest poster signed by residents who feel impacted by the issue.

Among those in attendance was Bognor Regis town councillor Nigel Smith (Labour) who said: "Frankly, we are all going to suffer if the ticket office isn't there. If we have to use machines all the time, I think it will deter many people from using trains.”

Event organiser Heather Robbins added: "Bognor's ticket office representatives, Darren, John and Clive, are always so helpful, always recommend the best-value tickets, are there to help you get on the right train and know where and when to change. They make the trains more accessible for passengers who are less confident with machines and online purchases. This is a cut to services and staffing that will make trains more stressful and less safe at a time when we need to encourage less car travel and more public transport."

Event organiser Heather Robbins and Stuart Varndall. Photo: Heather Robbins.

The protest comes as railway companies have announced plans to close up to 1,000 ticket offices in stations all over the UK. Among the railway companies involved is Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which operates Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Great Northern services – meaning major West Sussex stations like Crawley could be effected. The companies say the changes are designed to ‘improve customer service and reflect how customers now buy tickets.’

Travel watchdogs London TravelWatch and Transport Focus launched a public consultation on the issue earlier this month, which is set to continue until July 26, and should give members of the public a chance to have their say on the plans.

In response, the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has organised a counter-campaign intended to save endangered ticket offices all over the country. “We all know that closing ticket offices will make the railway less safe, secure and accessible and this is part of the Government and rail companies’ plans to de-staff the railway,” a spokesperson said.

“Together we need to mobilise to defeat, dilute and delay these plans.”

The protest poster. Photo: Heather Robbins

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch called the plans a ‘savage attack’ on railway workers and their families:

Speaking to Sussex World earlier this month, a spokesperson for GTR reassured customers that the proposed changes have been thoroughly considered: “The proposal is to move ticket office colleagues out from behind traditional ticket office windows, which would close, onto station concourses,” they explained.

“The aim is to improve customer service and better reflect how most passengers now buy tickets – 9 in 10 purchases are outside of traditional ticket offices.

“No station that is staffed today would become unstaffed; in-person help would still be available and accessibility support will continue. The aspiration is that colleagues would move to roles that cover a broader range of customer needs in the future – from travel and fares advice to accessibility assistance – following engagement with both colleagues and unions.”