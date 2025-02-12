Campaigners win new round in battle to save ancient Sussex oak tree

Campaigners fighting to save an oak tree that has stood in a Sussex village for more than 100 years have won a new round in their battle.

The healthy oak – in Acorn Avenue, Cowfold – was originally due to face the axe in September after its roots were blamed for causing subsidence at a nearby house.

But villagers maintain that the much-loved tree is not to blame and have been fighting for months to save it. Local residents – hundreds of whom signed a petition to save the ancient oak – have been calling for a solution to be found that protects both local homes and also saves the oak.

However, Cowfold Parish Council announced in January ‘with a heavy heart’ that the tree would have to go. It said that continuing to oppose the felling of the tree would result in ‘significant expense and potential liability for any further damage caused to the neighbouring property.’

But now the parish council has said it will seek legal advice before any action is taken. Gabi Barrett, a spokesperson for campaigners trying to save the tree, said that they had raised funds for an independent survey on the affected property which had cast doubts on whether the tree was responsible for the subsidence.

“We presented the findings to the parish council along with the CAVAT (Capital Asset Value for Amenity Trees) evaluation on Monday prior to their meeting that evening,” she said.

“On the back of this, the parish council voted to alter their position and seek legal advice."