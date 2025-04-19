'Can lead to kidney failure' - Do not let your dog eat this dangerous Easter treat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pet experts have urged dog owners to be cautious with traditional Easter treats, especially hot cross buns.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Sadler, Founder of Fur King, warned that – while it’s ‘tempting to include your furry friends in every family celebration’ – even a small bite of hot cross buns can be dangerous for pets.

“Hot cross buns usually contain raisins, which can be toxic to dogs and can lead to kidney failure”, Mr Sadler explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Raisins are more toxic than grapes, which are also known to be very dangerous to pets because the fruit is more concentrated when dried. It’s one of the lesser known yet most dangerous risks of Easter celebrations.

VetPartners, a veterinary group led by vets with 850 sites across the UK and Europe, expects to see a rise in the number of pets that have eaten something they shouldn’t have in the run up to Easter. Photo: VetPartners

“While it’s unknown what specifically is so toxic, there are substances in grapes that dogs cannot process, which could be why raisins are so toxic. We know that just a few of these dried fruits can cause vomiting, lethargy, and loss of appetite in pets, and in severe cases, lead to acute kidney damage or death.”

Emergency and out-of-hours treatment for your pets can cost upwards of £260 – so Fur King provided some tips on how to keep pets safe this Easter:

– Avoid feeding your pet any Easter treats;

– Keep wrappers out of reach;

– Make sure children are aware of which foods are off-limits for animals;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Pick up pet-safe Easter snacks from your favourite pet store.

On the question of what dogs can safely enjoy at Easter, Fur King added: “There’s actually plenty of spring fruits and vegetables dogs can enjoy with you during Easter and beyond, albeit in moderation. From bananas, strawberries, blueberries, cherries, and apricots to green beans, carrots, potatoes, radishes, and cucumbers.”

VetPartners, a veterinary group led by vets with 850 sites across the UK and Europe, expects to see a rise in the number of pets that have eaten something they shouldn’t have in the run up to Easter.

Coastway Vets in Brighton, Meridian Vets in Peacehaven and Mid Sussex Vets in Haywards Heath are among the VetPartners practices warning people that chocolate eggs, sweets and hot cross buns may be tempting treats, but can be potentially fatal if eaten by pets.