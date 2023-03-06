Edit Account-Sign Out
Can you help find this missing 27-year-old from Horley

Surrey Police officers are searching for William, 27, from Horley and have asked members of the public for help.

By Connor Gormley
3 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 5:57pm

William was last seen at 11.30am on Tuesday, February 28, emerging from a taxi at Farnham Railway Station. He is described as white, 5ft 7 inches tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a green bomber jacket, with a black t-shirt, bottoms and trainers.

The 27-year-old has connections to Farnham, Goldalming, Reigate, Alton, Wanstead and London, police said.

Sussex Police officers are concerned for his welfare and have asked anyone who has seen William, or has any information about him, or which could lead to his discovery, to get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting case reference PR/45230023312.

