Surrey Police officers are searching for William, 27, from Horley and have asked members of the public for help.

William was last seen at 11.30am on Tuesday, February 28, emerging from a taxi at Farnham Railway Station. He is described as white, 5ft 7 inches tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a green bomber jacket, with a black t-shirt, bottoms and trainers.

The 27-year-old has connections to Farnham, Goldalming, Reigate, Alton, Wanstead and London, police said.

Sussex Police officers are concerned for his welfare and have asked anyone who has seen William, or has any information about him, or which could lead to his discovery, to get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting case reference PR/45230023312.

