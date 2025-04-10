Candidates from six political parties confirmed for Midhurst by-election

By Connor Gormley
Published 10th Apr 2025, 13:08 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 13:14 BST
Candidates from six political parties will be taking part in the upcoming Midhurst by-election on May 1 2025.

The election, which takes place in the Midhurst Division, is being held to fill a vacancy following the resignation of Cllr Dr Kate O'Kelly, who had represented the area since 2017.

  • Tom Crofts (Local Conservatives)
  • Andrew Emerson (Patria)
  • Yvonne Gravely (Liberal Democrats)
  • Adam Kirby (Reform UK)
  • Adrian Morris (The Green Party)
  • Juliette Reynolds (Labour Party)
