Candidates from six political parties confirmed for Midhurst by-election
Candidates from six political parties will be taking part in the upcoming Midhurst by-election on May 1 2025.
The election, which takes place in the Midhurst Division, is being held to fill a vacancy following the resignation of Cllr Dr Kate O'Kelly, who had represented the area since 2017.
- Tom Crofts (Local Conservatives)
- Andrew Emerson (Patria)
- Yvonne Gravely (Liberal Democrats)
- Adam Kirby (Reform UK)
- Adrian Morris (The Green Party)
- Juliette Reynolds (Labour Party)