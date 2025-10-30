A string quartet will perform classic Christmas songs by candlelight in the stunning All Saints Chapel in December.

Candlelight, the globally acclaimed series of live concerts presented by Fever, will transform the Victorian chapel with thousands of flickering candles.

In an ‘unforgettable’ performance, a local string quartet will play classic Christmas carols and festive holiday melodies – including Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker, O Holy Night, Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree, Maestro from The Holiday and Last Christmas.

A Fever spokesperson said: “Candlelight was created with the aim of making music more accessible by bringing it to unique venues beyond traditional concert halls, offering audiences a visually stunning and intimate experience.

Candlelight Concert performance. Photo: Fever

"Its wide-ranging programs pay tribute to iconic classical composers such as Vivaldi, Mozart, and Beethoven, as well as contemporary artists including Queen, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran.

"The series also explores diverse genres like jazz, soul, pop, and film soundtracks.”

The performance takes place on December 20 at 6.30pm.

All Saints Chapel is located at 22 Darley Road, Eastbourne, BN20 7GE.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://feverup.com/m/456053.