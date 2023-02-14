Candlelit vigil and march to take place in Eastbourne town centre one year on from Ukraine invasion

Events have been planned by Ukrainian residents living in Eastbourne to pay respect to those who have lost their lives one year on from the invasion.

On Friday, February 24, which will be one year since the invasion, the group will meet at town hall at 6.30pm to sign the Ukrainian national anthem, hold a minute’s silence, pray and then silently walk through town with candles before laying flowers by the Memorial Roundabout.

On Saturday, February 25, the group will do the same starting at midday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have been invited to join both events.

Chair of the Eastbourne branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain Mariia Savvinova (Picture from Jon Rigby)

Mariia Savvinova, who is chair of the Eastbourne branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, said: “It is important to be together in this horrible time and to stand with each other. There is war and we need to help. If you go silent who will help you? You need to shout for help.

“Families have been so incredibly supportive and they have been amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s really important because when you are alone you become depressed. When someone helps you and takes your hand you believe everything will be okay.”

The Eastbourne mother said she is expecting around 50 people to attend the events next week.

Ukraine's Independence Day in Eastbourne

On the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain website it says: “For the past year people in Eastbourne and East Sussex demonstrated tremendous support to Ukraine. People donated money, food, clothes, hosted refugees and volunteered in support centres. You opened not only your homes for Ukraine, but also your big and kind hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the war is still going on. Deadly bombs are constantly falling and destroying Ukrainian homes, cities [and] lives.”

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell added: “I will be attending the vigil to mark the 12 months since Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.

“The bravery and humanity of the people of Ukraine has been an inspiration in the long days since the war started.

“The UK has been a steadfast ally and given much in aid and military equipment and training. We will continue to be that friend and ally as Ukraine continues its fight against the outrageous aggression towards it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In Eastbourne so many families have taken in Ukrainians since February last year and given them safety away from the horrors of war. I would like to thank them all.”

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad