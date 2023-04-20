Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Cost of living payments will start to land in bank accounts next week
37 minutes ago Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin dropped after film set shooting
1 hour ago Goodbye to the blue tick: Twitter removes verified marks
3 hours ago Craig Revel Horwood replaces Paul O’Grady in Annie musical
4 hours ago Celebs, dogs & hundreds of fans line streets to mourn Paul O’Grady
4 hours ago Tesco open first ever pub to celebrate King Charles coronation

Canine cop hero PD Oakley helps crack the case in Chichester as officers recover stolen items

Four-legged hero PD Oakley helped crack the case in Chichester back in March, Sussex Police have said.

By Connor Gormley
Published 20th Apr 2023, 17:31 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 17:32 BST

Sussex Police praised the efforts of a police dog who helped decamp from a stolen van linked to a burglary in Chichester yesterday.

Writing in a Facebook post, an officer said PD Oakley helped locate property for examination in a police operation which resulted in an arrest and the recovery of several stolen items.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Oakley and his handler PC Hale are often out and about working hard to track down suspects and support all kinds of units across the county,” they said. “When Oakley is having some well-deserved downtime his favourite activity is to eat and play with cabbages.”

Most Popular
PD Oakleyloves playing with cabbages in his spare time, cops say.PD Oakleyloves playing with cabbages in his spare time, cops say.
PD Oakleyloves playing with cabbages in his spare time, cops say.

This isn’t the first time PD Oakley has been celebrated for his heroics. Soon after solving the burglary, he helped Surrey Police officers track down a suspicious male who was later arrested for stalking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read more

Pictures show dramatic aftermath of lorry fire in Halnaker