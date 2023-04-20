Canine cop hero PD Oakley helps crack the case in Chichester as officers recover stolen items

Four-legged hero PD Oakley helped crack the case in Chichester back in March, Sussex Police have said.

Sussex Police praised the efforts of a police dog who helped decamp from a stolen van linked to a burglary in Chichester yesterday.

Writing in a Facebook post, an officer said PD Oakley helped locate property for examination in a police operation which resulted in an arrest and the recovery of several stolen items.

"Oakley and his handler PC Hale are often out and about working hard to track down suspects and support all kinds of units across the county,” they said. “When Oakley is having some well-deserved downtime his favourite activity is to eat and play with cabbages.”

PD Oakleyloves playing with cabbages in his spare time, cops say.

This isn’t the first time PD Oakley has been celebrated for his heroics. Soon after solving the burglary, he helped Surrey Police officers track down a suspicious male who was later arrested for stalking.

