Have you ever seen a pooch pay for a latté? Workers in a Chichester office witnessed some of the incredible skills of one capable canine during a demonstration yesterday.

Volunteers from Canine Partners brought Vimto, an adorable Labrador Retriever, to the people working in Freedom Works, in Metro House yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, March 8) to show off some of his incredible skills.

The charity partners service dogs with people living with disabilities across the country to help them with many ‘everyday’ tasks that can be more difficult when using a wheelchair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff working in the flexible workspace watched in awe as Vimto fetched a mobile phone, (partially) undressed a volunteer, and even turn on a light bulb.

Vimto begins undressing a volunteer in Chichester

Here’s the full video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad