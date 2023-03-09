Edit Account-Sign Out
Canine Partners: Dog that can turn on lights, take your socks off and pay for your lunch shows off in Chichester's Freedom Works office

Have you ever seen a pooch pay for a latté? Workers in a Chichester office witnessed some of the incredible skills of one capable canine during a demonstration yesterday.

By Joe Stack
2 hours ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 11:59am

Volunteers from Canine Partners brought Vimto, an adorable Labrador Retriever, to the people working in Freedom Works, in Metro House yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, March 8) to show off some of his incredible skills.

The charity partners service dogs with people living with disabilities across the country to help them with many ‘everyday’ tasks that can be more difficult when using a wheelchair.

Staff working in the flexible workspace watched in awe as Vimto fetched a mobile phone, (partially) undressed a volunteer, and even turn on a light bulb.

Vimto begins undressing a volunteer in Chichester

Here’s the full video.

Canine Partners is looking for volunteers and donors to help in any way they can. To find out more, visit Canine Partners.

