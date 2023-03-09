Volunteers from Canine Partners brought Vimto, an adorable Labrador Retriever, to the people working in Freedom Works, in Metro House yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, March 8) to show off some of his incredible skills.
The charity partners service dogs with people living with disabilities across the country to help them with many ‘everyday’ tasks that can be more difficult when using a wheelchair.
Staff working in the flexible workspace watched in awe as Vimto fetched a mobile phone, (partially) undressed a volunteer, and even turn on a light bulb.
Here’s the full video.
Canine Partners is looking for volunteers and donors to help in any way they can. To find out more, visit Canine Partners.