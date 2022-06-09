Canine Partners: Midhurst assistance dog charity welcomes volunteers

A Canine Partners dog. Picture by Steve Robards. SR1728729

The Midhurst-based national charity will open its doors to locals interested in taking on the rewarding role of looking after assistance dogs.

Visitors will pick up tips from expert dog trainers, take a tour of the charity’s training centre and kennels, and meet the canines in training who are learning all the skills and tricks they will need to transform a disabled person’s life.

The event takes place on Thursday, July 21, with sessions from 11am – 1pm and 3pm – 5pm.

The Southern Training Centre is situated in Mill Lane, Heyshott, Midhurst, West Sussex, GU29 0ED.

Canine Partners is a registered charity that assists people with disabilities to enjoy a greater independence and quality of life through the provision of specially trained dogs, whose well-being is a key consideration.

To find out more about the charity, visit: www.caninepartners.org.uk/