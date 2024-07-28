Capsized inflatable with children on board leads to Eastbourne RNLI callout
Crews from the RNLI were paged to the incident near Holywell Beach on Saturday, July 27.
A spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said: “Our volunteer crew were paged at 3:56pm on Saturday, July 27 by Solent Coastguard after reports of an inflatable with four children on board which had capsized and all four children were in the water without lifejackets on near Holywell beach.
"The crew assembled at the Inshore lifeboat station and were preparing for launch when further reports came in that all four children were out of the water, Solent Coastguard then stood our crew down, with local coastguard teams heading to scene to assist lifeguards who were on scene and checking on those involved.”
The RNLI also issued a warning about the use of inflatables at sea that aren’t meant to be used in that way.
The spokesperson added: "If you are going to the beach this summer, keep an eye on weather conditions and don’t use inflatables that aren’t designed for use in the sea.”
