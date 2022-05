A man riding the motorbike was taken to hospital and treated for a leg injury.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “At 3.35pm on Monday, May 2 a car and a motorcycle collided on the A259 at South undercliff, Rye.

“The man riding the motorcycle was taken to hospital to be treated for a leg injury. Nobody else was injured. The road was reopened by 5.30pm.”

