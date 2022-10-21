Edit Account-Sign Out
Car charging bays plan for Climping business

Plans for eight car charging bays have been submitted by an aquatics centre in Climping.

By Nikki Jeffery
4 minutes ago
Updated 21st Oct 2022, 3:14pm

Maidenhead Aquatics, Crookthorn Lane, wants to build a substation, eight ultra-rapid electric vehicle chargers and associated electrical equipment within

the car parking area.

A design and access statement by Osprey Development said it was a busy aquatics centre, garden centre and café.

Maidenhead Aquatics in Climping could have eight car charging bays

"Our proposal will serve as a vital new piece of infrastructure for both locals and visitors," it said and it would serve to increase footfall.

There would be minimal visual impact as the infrastructure was two to three metres in height and contained within the car park.

"To minimise disruption to the site, both during construction and once operational, the charge points and infrastructure have been located close to the site entrance," it said.

Four bays have been designed with improved accessibility with protected hatched areas.

To view the plans, go to the Arun planning portal and use the search reference CM/46/22/PL.