Maidenhead Aquatics, Crookthorn Lane, wants to build a substation, eight ultra-rapid electric vehicle chargers and associated electrical equipment within

the car parking area.

A design and access statement by Osprey Development said it was a busy aquatics centre, garden centre and café.

Maidenhead Aquatics in Climping could have eight car charging bays

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our proposal will serve as a vital new piece of infrastructure for both locals and visitors," it said and it would serve to increase footfall.

There would be minimal visual impact as the infrastructure was two to three metres in height and contained within the car park.

"To minimise disruption to the site, both during construction and once operational, the charge points and infrastructure have been located close to the site entrance," it said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four bays have been designed with improved accessibility with protected hatched areas.