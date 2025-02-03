Car crashed into barbershop in Chichester, new photos show

New pictures, revealed by Sussex World, show the vehicle crashed into one side of the shop front – damaging both the shop-frame, and its window.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue, which had teams in attendance alongside Sussex Police, said: “"At around 1pm we responded to a road traffic collision in Southgate, Chichester.

"Two fire engines from Chichester responded to the incident.

"Upon arrival firefighters found that the car involved in the collision had collided with a barber shop.

"Crews safely evacuated everyone from inside the shop and fortunately there were no injuries.

"The road was closed while vehicle recovery took place."

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “On Wednesday, January 29 at around 1pm, emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle colliding with the shopfront of a building in Southgate, Chichester.

“The road was temporarily closed to allow for the vehicle’s recovery, and one lane remained closed while the shopfront was made safe.

“No injuries were reported during the incident, and no arrests have been made at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information or footage is asked to make a report by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting reference 558 of 29/01.”

1 . e9d57283-e761-49af-a92a-15d3841dedd7.jpg Serious damage was also dealt to the car. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . 008e3e96-692d-4cc2-b238-512f24ea1941.jpg West Sussex Fire and Rescue service were also at the scene. Photo: Connor Gormley

3 . 30c9a5d5-41d9-4d4f-84db-ccf00174336d.jpg The car crashed into a South Street barbershop Photo: Connor Gormley