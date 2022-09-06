Car dealership sponsors Billingshurst football team
A vehicle dealership is sponsoring three football clubs across three branches, including Billingshurst Football Club.
R W Crawford Ltd, the specialised provider of Isuzu vehicles and agricultural machinery, is sponsoring Billinghurst Football Club, Egerton Football Club in Kent and Woodham Radars Football Club in Essex.
The sponsorship of the teams will run for the upcoming season, with plans to extend each partnership if successful.
Crawfords’ patronage of the teams has been valuable not only in becoming the new front-of-shirt sponsor, but also providing the teams with new kits.
The partnership will also provide advertising pitch side banners and social media promotions.
The sponsorship for Billinghurst FC has been directed towards the third team who play in the Brickability West Sussex Football League Division 2 North.
Hannah Kelsey, group marketing manager at Crawfords, said: "Our multiple partnerships with these clubs is really exciting.
"Sponsoring different teams of different levels allows us to give something back to the local community through supporting non-league football.
"This falls in line with the recent announcement regarding Isuzu UK’s title sponsorship of England’s two leading non-league competitions.
"We are proud to sponsor these clubs and look forward to a great 2022/23 season!”
Brand director at Isuzu UK, Alan Able, said: “With Isuzu UK aiming to become the driving force behind non-league football, it is no surprise that members of the Isuzu dealer network, like Crawfords, are actively contributing to the betterment of their local non-league clubs. This dealer participation is reflective of Isuzu UK’s aim of drawing attention towards passionate, local clubs throughout the period of our multi-year sponsorship deal with The FA.”