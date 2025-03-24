Car fires in Bognor Regis spark emergency response

Fire and Rescue news

Emergency services responded to a car fire in Bognor Regis over the weekend.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “

"On Saturday (22 March) at 3.05am we responded to reports of cars on fire at Clarence Road, Bognor Regis.

"Joint Fire Control sent two fire engines from Bognor Regis and Chichester to the scene.

"Upon arrival crews found two cars well alight.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels, jets and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire, which is believed to be of deliberate ignition.

"Fortunately there were no casualties.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “At around 3am on Sunday, 22 March, police received a call from a member of public stating that two vehicles were on fire in Clarence Road, Bognor Regis. Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

“There were no injuries reported. We are undertaking enquiries to establish the circumstances and ask anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to contact police. You can make a report online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 147 of 22/03.”