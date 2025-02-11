Car mounts pavement and collides into St Leonards law firm's office building
These two pictures show the scene of the collision in Bohemia Road, St Leonards.
It shows the front end of the silver vehicle on the pavement, with one window smashed and part of the building damaged where the Richard Body Law Ltd firm is based.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services attended Bohemia Road, Hastings, after receiving a report of a silver Volkswagen car colliding with the front of a solicitors around 6.55pm on Monday (February 10).
“No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made at this time.
“Part of Bohemia Road was closed temporarily while emergency services dealt with the incident.
“Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information relating to the collision is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1060 of 10/02.”