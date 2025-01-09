Car park in Arundel to temporarily close for essential maintenance work
Crown Yard Car Park, in Arundel, is set to temporarily close for essential works later this month, Arun District Council has warned.
The car park, at The Old Mill on River Road, will be closed overnight on Monday January 20 and again on Monday January 27, to enable essential drain and gully maintenance to take place.
It will close at 6pm and will reopen at 8am on January 21 and 28.
"The closure is essential to ensure contractors can access the drains located within the car park and to facilitate the movement of larger contractor vehicles,” a spokesperson for Arun District Council said.
“Access through the car park for residents and members of the Chamber of Commerce will be maintained during this time.”