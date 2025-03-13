Car park in Bognor Regis reopens after collision with height barrier

London Road car park.

London Road car park, in Bognor Regis, was closed yesterday (March 12) after a collision with the height barrier – but has now reopened.

Apologising for the inconvenience, a spokesperson for Arun District Council said a contractor will be on site today (March 13) to assess the damage, promising to reopen the car park ‘as soon as it is safe to do so.’

In an update, an Arun District Council spokesperson made clear that the site is now safe and the car park can reopen.