Coastguard crews have rescued a car from the water at a West Sussex beach.

The coastguard rescue team was called to East Beach in Selsey following reports that a car was submerged in the water last night (Saturday, August 26).

The four-by-four was became fully submerged after parking on the end of the dive ramp, crews said, as they thanked members of the public for their cooperation during the recovery.

In a statement published to social media today (Sunday, August 27) said: “Team paged to provide safety cover to a fully submerged vehicle in the sea, at East Beach Dive Ramp.

The car on the dive ramp at East Beach, Selsey. Picture courtesy of Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team

“The vehicle got into difficulties earlier in the day while trying to launch.

“The team provided safety cover while the vehicle was being recovered from the water.

“We would like to thank the public for their cooperation while the area was closed off for recovery. Stood down at 20:00 to return to station.

“East Beach Dive Ramp becomes very steep at the seaward end, which can also become very slippery, caution is advised when launching.