Car stuck in embankment after crash near Littlehampton supermarket

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Emergency services responded to reports of a road traffic collision at Morrisons, on Hawthorn Road in Littlehampton, earlier today (March 12).

Responding to a request for comment, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said two fire engines from East Preston and Littlehampton were sent to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Worthing.

"Upon arrival crews found that one vehicle had left the road and become stuck on an embankment. Firefighters assisted the occupant from the vehicle and left the casualty in the care of crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service. Fire crews left the scene at 2pm."