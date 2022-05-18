Caravan park in Bognor Regis to host Jubilee street party

Taking place on Saturday, June 4, the street party will kick-off at 2pm and guests from across the caravan site are free to attend.
Alongside food and drink, organisers are also keen to ensure live music with a special guest singer.
Topping off Saturday’s festivities will be an appropriately regal afternoon tea. Taking place on Sunday, June 5 and pegged to start at 3pm, guests will have access to scones, tea, sandwiches and cakes as they celebrate the country’s longest-reigning monarch.
For organiser Dee Wick, the festivities go beyond celebrating the queen, they’re about celebrating Copthorne’s post Covid-19 recovery.
“What better way to shake off the madness of the past two years and to start to look to the future with a new found passion for life, than to all come together and celebrate the achievement of such an amazing lady?” she said.