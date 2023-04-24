Edit Account-Sign Out
Caravans near Pagham for people unable to afford rented homes are refused

A site near Pagham has been refused permission for four mobile homes for people unable to afford rented housing.

By Nikki Jeffery
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:03 BST

Plans were submitted to Arun District Coucnil for Lagnersh House, Lower Bognor Road, Lagness.

Officers said the application was retrospective to retain the caravans for permanent residential accommodation.

"The reference in the description to 'occupation by people unable to afford rented housing' refers to the fact that the existing residents have not been able to save a deposit to rent a house elsewhere," they said.

One of the four caravans at LagnessOne of the four caravans at Lagness
One of the four caravans at Lagness

"The homes may be a temporary steppingstone for occupiers towards securing permanent 'brick-built' housing but whilst they are occupied, they will be as permanent occupation."

They said they were refusing the plans as it has not been satisfactorily demonstrated that the site can be accessed by fire appliances or that adequate fire fighting water sources are available to serve the site and so the proposal conflicts with Arun Local Plan policies.

The application also failed to provide sufficient ecological information in respect of the impact on designated sites and in respect of impacts on protected bats.

Pagham Parish Council objected regarding access for fire appliances, flooding in Lower Bognor Road, harm to the amenity of the neighbouring property, dangerous access on a blind corner, setting a precedent for more mobile homes and traffic.

Four letters of objection were also received from residents, although three were from the same address, citing the same and more reasons for concern.

To see the plans on the Arun District Council planning portal use the search reference P/150/22/PL.

