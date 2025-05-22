Caravans still on South Downs site after High Court injunction, photos show

The caravans first moved in earlier this month, after a series of works involving heavy industrial vehicles, took place on the site without planning permission.

The works prompted an fury from local residents, business owners and politicians, with South Downs MP Andrew Griffiths telling constituents the incident ‘makes a mockery of a system where we all jump through lengthy and costly hoops to install a dormer window when such brazen breaches happen unchecked.’

Chichester District Council levelled a High Court injunction on the site just days after the caravans appeared, prohibiting any further works.

"Our planning enforcement officers were sent out immediately to assess the site and this led to a Temporary Stop Notice being served that day,” said Cllr Adrian Moss, Leader of Chichester District Council. “However, as this Notice was breached, we have now escalated the matter by seeking and securing an injunction from the High Court in London. This has now been served and prohibits any further unauthorised works or vehicles and caravans entering the site. If a person fails to comply with an injunction this could result in a custodial sentence.

“Planning regulations exist to protect our countryside and communities. Where these are ignored, we will not hesitate to take action.

“We take these matters incredibly seriously. We are taking all of the steps available to us to try and resolve this situation as quickly as we can,” adds Adrian.

1 . Caravans still in situ on South Downs site carved out without planning permission, photos show Caravans still in situ on South Downs site, photos show Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

2 . Caravans still in situ on South Downs site, photos show Caravans still in situ on South Downs site, photos show Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL