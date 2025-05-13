Cardiac arrest survivor from Chichester to walk daughter down the aisle

Paul, Tara and the team.

A cardiac arrest survivor from Chichester has thanked the ‘999 heroes’ who saved his life as he looks forward to walking his daughter down the aisle later this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Finch, now 71, was sat on the sofa at home on March 17 2023 when without warning, he collapsed in a cardiac arrest. His wife Tara, trained in CPR, acted quickly, giving Paul life-saving chest compressions for seven minutes prior to the ambulance crews’ arrival.

Critical Care Paramedic, Lewis Allam, and Paramedic, Joshua Taylor were first on the scene and gave Paul advanced life support, administering what turned out to be a life-saving shock with the defibrillator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The minutes following a cardiac arrest are crucial and Tara’s fast response was critical, giving Paul the best possible chance of survival,” Lewis said. “After getting a return of spontaneous circulation, Paul started to wake on scene and was even talking which in my experience is rare.”

Now Paul, joined by Tara, have visited South East Coast Ambulance Service’s (SECAmb’s) Tangmere Make Ready Centre to thank the paramedics who saved his life. As well as Lewis and Joshua, they also thanked Steve Leggatt, Ruby Fialho, and Trainee Associate Ambulance Practitioner, Chantelle Phillips, who were also on scene.

Paul was taken to St Richard’s Hospital, where he required a further two shocks with the defibrillator after re-arresting in A&E. It took him 28 days to recover, having also contracted sepsis.

Paul said: “I can’t remember anything about that day or the week prior, but I am so grateful to everyone that helped save me. Tara, the ambulance crews and doctors and nurses - because of them, I get to walk my daughter down the aisle this year. Surviving a cardiac arrest was eye-opening and I’ve since been focusing on looking after my health. I’m in the best shape of my life now. I can’t thank Tara and the crews that attended enough for what they did for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tara added: “I’m so glad we got to meet the team who came to help. They were all wonderful and we are both deeply grateful of what they did. As a carer myself, I think it is so important for people to be trained in basic life support as those minutes after a cardiac arrest are so crucial.”