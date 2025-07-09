Care company celebrates 20 years of helping Horsham communities

By Sarah Page
Published 9th Jul 2025, 15:31 BST
Home care company Caremark is celebrating 20 years of helping to improve the lives of people in communities in and around Horsham.

The company held a party for customers, staff and guests to celebrate the milestone moment at Dial Post Village Hall. And the event proved a heartfelt tribute to two decades of unwavering dedication, compassion, and community spirit.

Among those attending was Caremark joint chief executive David Glover, who shared moving words of appreciation for the care delivered by the team over the years.

The celebration was organised by registered care manager Lisa Hurst, deputy care manager Claire Eady and their team. Live music performances were given by the talented Daisy-May Jones and Ollie Hutton.

A particularly moving moment came when a customer took to the stage to read a heartfelt poem, capturing the spirit of the day and the deep bonds formed over the years.

More than just a celebration, the event proved a powerful reminder of the impact that care, connection, and community can have.

