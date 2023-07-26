A care company has launched a new day club for elderly people in Horsham.

Ascot Care, which provides live-in and domiciliary care in the district, is staging bi-weekly sessions on Mondays from 10am – 4pm at Horsham Rugby Club.
Manager Lagin Riecker said: “We are hoping to promote socialision of elderly people in the Horsham community and battle loneliness and isolation.”
The day centre provides a range of activities including cooking, table top games, puzzles, quizzes, arts and crafts, music lessons and exercise.
The next club meeting is being held on Monday (July 31). To find out more contact Ascot Care on 01403 218511.