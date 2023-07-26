NationalWorldTV
Care company launches new day club for elderly people in Horsham

A care company has launched a new day club for elderly people in Horsham.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:43 BST

Ascot Care, which provides live-in and domiciliary care in the district, is staging bi-weekly sessions on Mondays from 10am – 4pm at Horsham Rugby Club.

Manager Lagin Riecker said: “We are hoping to promote socialision of elderly people in the Horsham community and battle loneliness and isolation.”

Care company Ascot Care has launched a new day club for elderly people in Horsham. Photo contributedCare company Ascot Care has launched a new day club for elderly people in Horsham. Photo contributed
The day centre provides a range of activities including cooking, table top games, puzzles, quizzes, arts and crafts, music lessons and exercise.

The next club meeting is being held on Monday (July 31). To find out more contact Ascot Care on 01403 218511.

