Care company teams up with Bognor Regis schools to create Christmas cards
Local care provider Home Instead has teamed up with Nyewood CofE Junior School and SouthwayPrimary School to create Christmas cards to give to residents that might not otherwise receivea card from anyone.
The hand drawn cards have been created by children in Bognor Regis aged between four and 11 and have been distributed to staff at Stonepillow, St Wilfrid’s Hospice and Terry’s Place which will then pass the cards on to people that they support. The cards have also been sent to clients of Home Instead.
Lisa Kail, operations Manager at Home Instead Chichester & Bognor Regis said: “As well as being a lovely thing to do, we hope that our Christmas cards will help with social isolation, improve wellbeing and inject some all-important Christmas spirit back into the community.”
