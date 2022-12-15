Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Care company teams up with Bognor Regis schools to create Christmas cards

Local care provider Home Instead has teamed up with Nyewood CofE Junior School and SouthwayPrimary School to create Christmas cards to give to residents that might not otherwise receivea card from anyone.

By Nikki Jeffery
7 hours ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 11:34am

The hand drawn cards have been created by children in Bognor Regis aged between four and 11 and have been distributed to staff at Stonepillow, St Wilfrid’s Hospice and Terry’s Place which will then pass the cards on to people that they support. The cards have also been sent to clients of Home Instead.

Lisa Kail, operations Manager at Home Instead Chichester & Bognor Regis said: “As well as being a lovely thing to do, we hope that our Christmas cards will help with social isolation, improve wellbeing and inject some all-important Christmas spirit back into the community.”

Rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission, Home Instead Chichester & Bognor Regis provides care that helps older people to remain independent in their own homes. Call 01243 884111 or visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/chichester

1. School children create Christmas cards for residents

Southway children making cards

Photo: contributed

Photo Sales

2. JPBB-14-02-22-Southway kids making cards 1-ssxupload.jpg

Creating cards for residents

Photo: contributed

Photo Sales

3. School children create Christmas cards for residents

Bob Huntington with his card at Terrys Place

Photo: contributed

Photo Sales

4. School children created cards for residents

Rachel Tout Head of Marketing from St Wilfirds recieving cards from Lisa Kail of Home Instead

Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1
Home