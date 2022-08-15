Care for Veterans charity tandem skydive sees group aged 17 to 85 go above and beyond

Nine adventurous fundraisers took to the sky at Netheravon Airfield in Wiltshire on August 6 and raised more than £5,000 for the hospital home in Boundary Road.
Ages in the group ranged from 17 to 85 and they went above and beyond, braving a 14,000ft fall, compared to the usual 10,000ft altitude for skydiving.
Brian Pate, the eldest taking part, raised more than £1,000 alone. He said: "It was beautiful, most enjoyable. I have done three skydives now. I am 85 and I plan to do another one when I am 90.”
Most Popular
Also in the news: Worthing scheme for dog-friendly businesses delivers free stickers to charity shops
Jordan Gledhill, who took part with Justina Miksaite and Reece Redman, said: "It was an amazing experience which was made better by doing it for a great charity."
Rebecca Nicholas and Megan Rogerson said they were feeling 'good and a bit nervous' beforehand but they knew they were in safe hands.
The money raised will support care and rehabilitation for disabled ex-armed forces personnel.
The next big fundraising event for Care for Veterans is the Worthing 10k on Sunday, October 9. Visit careforveterans.org.uk/events for more information or telephone 01903 218444.