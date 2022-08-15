Care for Veterans charity tandem skydive sees group aged 17 to 85 go above and beyond

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine adventurous fundraisers took to the sky at Netheravon Airfield in Wiltshire on August 6 and raised more than £5,000 for the hospital home in Boundary Road.

Ages in the group ranged from 17 to 85 and they went above and beyond, braving a 14,000ft fall, compared to the usual 10,000ft altitude for skydiving.

Brian Pate, the eldest taking part, raised more than £1,000 alone. He said: "It was beautiful, most enjoyable. I have done three skydives now. I am 85 and I plan to do another one when I am 90.”

Tate Stowell, 17, was the youngest skydiver taking part

Jordan Gledhill, who took part with Justina Miksaite and Reece Redman, said: "It was an amazing experience which was made better by doing it for a great charity."

Brian Pate, 85, the oldest skydiver taking part, with his military instructor from the Army Parachute Association

Rebecca Nicholas and Megan Rogerson said they were feeling 'good and a bit nervous' beforehand but they knew they were in safe hands.

The money raised will support care and rehabilitation for disabled ex-armed forces personnel.