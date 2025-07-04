Care for Veterans marks Armed Forces Day with week of themed activities

Care for Veterans has marked Armed Forces Day with a week of themed activities, including a display of military medals.

Worthing mayor Cathy Glynn-Davies paid a visit to the Royal Star & Garter hospital home on Tuesday, June 24, to chat with residents and she was able to join them in various activities.

During the week, residents enjoyed arts and crafts, like making poppies, and a themed quiz. Photos of military medals were put up around the home’s Wellbeing Hub, to prompt discussion and encourage residents to identify them.

Shirley Hall, director of care and wellbeing, said: “As a charity providing care to veterans and their families, Armed Forces Day is a moment when we can recognise and thank our military family for their service, dedication, integrity and sacrifice.

"I’m delighted Royal Star & Garter residents enjoyed a wide variety of fun events and activities to mark this special day.”

The charity organised events, activities and outings for residents at its four homes and some were presented with veterans badges, in recognition of their time in the Armed Forces.

Worthing RFC, which has selected Care for Veterans as its chosen charity for the year, joined in by holding a bucket collection during its Rugby 7s match on Saturday, June 28, to raise awareness for Armed Forces Day and the hospital home.