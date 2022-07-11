A number of beds at Care for Veterans were in urgent need of replacement due to wear and tear and the award of more than £4,500 has funded five replacements.

The 60-bed home provides care and rehabilitation for physically disabled ex-service personnel and their families. The residents’ needs are complex, including multiple disabilities, paralysis, acquired brain injury and neurological disorders such as Parkinson's and multiple sclerosis.

Andy Blyth, head of clinical services, said: "The comfort and safety of residents is our number-one priority and with a number of beds showing signs of wear and tear, they were in urgent need of replacement.

Residents at Care for Veterans in Worthing were delighted with the news

"We are hugely grateful to the Morrisons Foundation in awarding a grant of £4,560, which allows us to replace five beds and ensures veterans living with an acquired brain injury can get a good night's sleep."The foundation was happy to help the charity to increase the comfort of residents who receive specialist care from the nursing staff.

David Scott, trustee, said: “I’m very proud that through the foundation we’ve been able to make such a difference to former members of the British Armed Forces and their families.

"The work that Care for Veterans provides to people who have served our country is remarkable and makes a huge difference to their lives.”

The foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and has so far awarded more than £37million in grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives.