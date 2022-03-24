Major Edwin Hunt, known as Ted, joined in a rendition of We’ll Meet Again with The Not Forgotten’s Swingtime Sweethearts during the concert at Care for Veterans on his birthday, Wednesday, March 23.

When they sang I’ll Be With You in Apple Blossom Time, a 1942 song by The Andrews Sisters, Ted called out to say ‘these wartime marriages won’t last - 67 years we had’, referring to his late wife Vera.

The Taxi Charity for Military Veterans sent their regards to Ted, a regular on its trips across the UK and on the continent.

Dick Goodwin, vice president, said: “Everyone at the Taxi Charity sends their best wishes to Ted for a very happy 102nd birthday. He will be joining the charity visit to The Netherlands in early May for Dutch Liberation and we will all gather to raise a toast to this great man.”

Ted served in the Army in World War Two, at the Battle of Narvik and at Gold Beach on D-Day, where he commanded 15 of the Rhino ferries as a Captain.

Ted was born on March 23, 1920, in London. He began training as a Thames waterman in 1935 at the age of 15. He later taught navigation and watermanship at the City and East London College and was appointed Queen’s Bargemaster in 1978.

Major Ted Hunt celebrating his 102nd birthday with a pint at Care for Veterans in Worthing

He retired from royal service in 1990 and was made a Member of the Royal Victorian Order.

As well as the concert, Ted had a family party to celebrate his birthday.

The Not Forgoteen's Swingtime Sweethearts performing a birthday concert for Major Ted Hunt, who later joined them for a rendition of We'll Meet Again