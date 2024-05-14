Care home celebrates World Cocktail Day
To mark the day, residents had so much fun taking part in a cocktail based quiz and a cocktail tasting session led by in house mixologist and official bottle opener Lee, Head of Lifestyles.
Paul Middleton-Russell, General Manager at Westergate House said: “We have all had so much fun today trying all sort of different spirits and mixers from around the globe. Our residents really enjoyed their tasting session and had great fun sampling different cocktail recipes.”
One resident at Westergate House commented: “I absolutely love cocktails. I very much enjoyed trying some different mixes and fruity flavours. I always like to try new things. I think a lot of us will sleep well tonight!”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Westergate House is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Westergate House provides nursing, residential and respite care as well as having a specialist Dementia community too.