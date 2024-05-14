Care home celebrates World Cocktail Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whether you’re a tequila fan, a whisky lover, a gin aficionado or you just like to mix it up and try something new, World Cocktail Day has something for everyone. It was certainly a day of fun-filled tastings for the staff and residents at Westergate House care home in Fontwell.

To mark the day, residents had so much fun taking part in a cocktail based quiz and a cocktail tasting session led by in house mixologist and official bottle opener Lee, Head of Lifestyles.

Paul Middleton-Russell, General Manager at Westergate House said: “We have all had so much fun today trying all sort of different spirits and mixers from around the globe. Our residents really enjoyed their tasting session and had great fun sampling different cocktail recipes.”

One resident at Westergate House commented: “I absolutely love cocktails. I very much enjoyed trying some different mixes and fruity flavours. I always like to try new things. I think a lot of us will sleep well tonight!”

Resident and her son enjoying a tipple

