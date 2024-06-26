Care home hosts fun day in aid of Inspire Sussex charity
We are delighted to share that the event was a significant success in terms of fundraising. Thanks to the generosity of all participants, Inspire Sussex was given £ 1208.86 and we are immensely grateful for the support given to us.
We look forward to continuing our partnership with Mortain Place Care Home and supporting future events that bring joy and togetherness to our community.
Are you an Inspire Sussex Volunteer?
Inspire Sussex recently attended the “SCSA Employability Wellbeing Day” at King’s Church in Eastbourne.
Volunteering at Inspire Sussex offers a unique opportunity to support adults with learning disabilities while enhancing your own career prospects. As a volunteer, you can help with community events, educational programs, and providing companionship, playing a crucial role in fostering a supportive environment. Inspire Sussex offers flexible opportunities to match your interests and availability.
What we offer our Inspire Sussex volunteers:
· Free In-House Training Course
· Free Yearly Event
· Tickets for our yearly Musical Show Performance
· Monthly Newsletter
· Entry into our staff monthly raffle
· A joyful and fulfilling place where to work
Currently we are looking for café assistants, fund raisers and support with our social hub workshops.
“INSPIRE 4 All 500 Mile Challenge” on the horizon.
"Inspire Sussex" and "Wheels for All" are Teaming Up for a Fantastic Fundraising Adventure hosting the “Inspire 4 All 500 Mile Challenge,” a fundraising cycling event. The event takes place on Saturday, July 27th, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Eastbourne East Sussex College track.
Our shared fundraising goal is to create an inclusive event for individuals of all abilities and complete a collective 500-mile journey. It's not just a cycling event but also a family and community festival.
The funds raised during this event will be dedicated to a primary two objectives:
- Enhancing the INSPIRE Sussex Social Hub: Funds will improve the Social Hub for individuals with learning disabilities, providing essential amenities and fostering community engagement.
- Supporting Eastbourne Wheels for All: Funds will help purchase specially adapted cycles, enhancing the accessibility and enjoyment of cycling for more people.
Everyone in Eastbourne is invited to join this joyful and inclusive event to make a positive impact on the community.
Inspire Events Boat trip.
15th and 17th July from Sovereign Harbour Eastbourne to the Beachy Head Lighthouse
We are working in partnership with “Wetwheels Solent”. We have booked two boat trips; we have a limited number of wheelchairs space for each trip if required.
Please call us on 01323 722034 or e-mail [email protected] to book your place. Places are limited so book early to avoid disappointment
Join us on our fantastic day out trip this year!
Inspire Events Coming up:
· Inspire Sussex Charity Stand at Morrison Supermarket on Saturday 29th June, 10am -2pm at Morrison, Lottbridge Drove Eastbourne BN23 6QN
· Inspire Event Boat Trip, on 15th and 17th July, 10am – 2pm at the Sovereign Eastbourne Harbour.
· “ Inspire 4 All 500 Mile Challenge” on Saturday 27th July, 10am – 16pm, at Eastbourne Cycling Centre, Cross Levels Way, BN21 2UF
