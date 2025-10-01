Care home in Bognor Regis 'requires improvement' according to CQC report

CQC report finds Aronel Cottage Nursing Home ‘requires improvement'.

A care home in Bognor Regis has been rated as “requires improvement” following a Care Quality Commission (CQC) assessment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aronel Cottage Nursing Home, based on Highfield Road, was inspected on 15 April 2025 after concerns were raised.

The report, published on 23 September 2025, highlighted both positive aspects of the service and areas where improvement was still needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors found that “there were sufficient qualified staff to keep people safe. Medicines were managed safely.”

They also reported that “staff were kind, polite and friendly with people,” and that “the home was clean, calm and quiet.” Relatives told inspectors the home was “always clean and people were well dressed and cared for.”

People using the service also shared positive feedback, with the report stating that “people enjoyed the food and told us the home was warm and comfortable.” The inspection confirmed that the service “was no longer in breach” of regulations relating to people’s safe care and treatment, as well as medicines management.

However, concerns remained. The CQC found that “people were not encouraged to be independent,” with inspectors noting that “a risk averse approach to care meant some people were unable to live life to their full potential.” While staff were described as kind, they “did not always treat people as individuals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors also said that “people were not encouraged to take part in life within the local community.” Although residents felt safe, “several people told us it was too safe, and said they would prefer to go out more, or walk outside in the garden.”

The report stated that entertainment was “passive” and “people did not have activities they could join in with, or that were targeted at their likes, or strengths”.

The report stated: “At this assessment the service was in breach of the legal regulation in relation to dignity and respect.”

Aronel Cottage Nursing Home remains rated overall as “requires improvement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proprietor of Aronel Cottage Nursing Home Julian Hitchcock said: “﻿Aronel Cottage is a family run home with a proud history celebrating 50 years in 2026.

"The body of the text in the report is very positive, we are somewhat perplexed with our rating. We scored 63 points, 64 points would have given us a good overall rating.

"Working Feedback which is like Trip Adviser for healthcare practices has almost 400 testimonials of our clients and family's experiences.

"We have been independently assessed as 5 stars excellent. There are literally hundreds of sentences stating how their loved one’s received dignity, respect and how their independence is preserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As I write this article we are holding another charity event, bringing the local community into the home.

"For reasons we don't understand, the CQC didn’t reference or include our testimonials or evidence forwarded in their provider information return which demonstrated our engagement with local community and overwhelming independent evidence of good practice.

"If you are looking for a local Nursing Home please come and visit and judge for yourselves. There is a reason why we keep winning business again and again and receiving excellent feedback.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff for the excellent work they do.”