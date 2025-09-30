An Eastergate care service has been rated ‘requires improvement’ following its latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) assessment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monaveen in Peckham Chase is run by Care Outlook Ltd and provides care and support to people living in specialist “extra care” housing – a shared site or building for adults with varying needs.

The service was assessed between 29 May 2025 and 20 June 2025. The report was published on 23 September 2025. The CQC only inspects where people receive personal care and not all those at Monaveen do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was rated “requires improvement” overall and for the categories safe and well-led, and “good” for effective, caring and responsive.

The report stated: “The quality of people’s care was not always supported by effective quality assurance systems.

"Systems and processes were in place to help mitigate the risk of harm to people and to protect them from abuse. However, staff did not always have a clear understanding of their responsibilities under safeguarding and what was a reportable incident.

"While the provider understood their regulatory responsibilities, not all incidents were reported by staff. This meant that there was a risk that not all incidents were referred to the relevant authorities if needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The provider was in breach of the legal regulation relating to governance of the service for not identifying the shortfalls at this assessment."

It also said: “People’s management of risk to their care and support was not managed effectively. People were supported by enough staff who had received the appropriate training to meet their needs, but not all risks had been clearly and effectively recorded to help guide staff appropriately. Appropriate infection control procedures were in place to keep people safe."

Inspectors found positive feedback from people and their relatives. The report said: “People and their loved ones told us they felt safe while carers were in their home and providing their care.

One person said, ‘They are lovely.’ Another person said, ‘I don’t know what I would do without them.’"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People told us staff helped maintained their independence as much as possible. One person said, ‘I can’t fault anything.’ Another person said, ‘It’s very good here the staff are all great I’ve lived here for a while now and I have had no issues.’

“People and relatives were happy with how responsive staff were to their needs. Staff and senior team members knew people very well and were proactive in responding to changing health and care needs.

“People were generally happy about their call times. One person told us, ‘They are all downstairs if there are any issues, I go down and speak to them, but they are ok normally with what time they get to me.’

“One person said, ‘When I came here the manager was great. She talked me through what to expect and I love it here.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CQC noted: “People, staff and relatives spoke positively about the registered manager. The registered manager encouraged feedback from people, staff and professionals involved in people’s care.”

A statement from Housing21 read: “The safety and wellbeing of residents is our priority; we remain committed to providing quality properties for older people and supporting in expert service delivery.

“As the landlord of the Extra Care scheme, Housing 21 does not provide any on-site care to residents. All in-house care is provided by Care Outlook; we will work to support them in fulfilling the recommendations from the Care Quality Commission.”

Sussex World have also approached Care Outlook for a comment.