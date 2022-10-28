Residents and staff at Barchester’s Westergate House were soon in the spirit of things decorating the home with seasonal decorations and munching on sweets and treats. Preparations were made on the Memory Lane community, where pumpkins replaced vases for autumnal flower-arranging, amongst the Halloween backdrop of webs and spiders.

There was fun to be had wearing witches hats and taking part in arts and crafts and spooky party games.

General manager Paul Middleton-Russell cackled: “Our staff and residents love any excuse for a party. The home looks fantastic with all the decorations and our chef and his team did us proud with lots of spooky treats – we’ve all had a brilliant time.”

1. Dressed for the occasion Residents got the chance to dress up in ghoulish costumes Photo: contributed Photo Sales

2. Pumpkins were used as vases Flower arrangements were transferred to pumpkin vases Photo: contributed Photo Sales

3. Pumpkin fun Preparing a pumpkin for the occasion Photo: contributed Photo Sales

4. Creating colour to decorate the care home Plenty of flower displays were created Photo: contributed Photo Sales