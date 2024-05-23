Care home managers in Horsham at The King's Royal Garden Party
Aspen Place Care Home beams with pride that their distinguished Home Managers, Eloisa and Luisa, have been invited to attend the prestigious King’s Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.
Their invitation recognises their unparalleled dedication, exceptional leadership, and significant contributions to the company and community.
Their presence at the King’s Royal Garden Party is not only a personal honour but also a reflection of their collective achievements as a company.
Aspen Place stands immensely proud of Eloisa and Luisa, whose leadership and vision continue to inspire everyone.
Their recognition at such a distinguished event underscores the excellence and integrity that define the organisation.