Care home managers in Horsham at The King's Royal Garden Party

By Liezl EverallContributor
Published 23rd May 2024, 09:03 BST
Eloisa and Luisa, Aspen Place Carehome Managers in front of Buckingham PalaceEloisa and Luisa, Aspen Place Carehome Managers in front of Buckingham Palace
Eloisa and Luisa, Aspen Place Carehome Managers in front of Buckingham Palace
Aspen Place Care Home beams with pride that their distinguished Home Managers, Eloisa and Luisa, have been invited to attend the prestigious King’s Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

Their invitation recognises their unparalleled dedication, exceptional leadership, and significant contributions to the company and community.

Their presence at the King’s Royal Garden Party is not only a personal honour but also a reflection of their collective achievements as a company.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aspen Place stands immensely proud of Eloisa and Luisa, whose leadership and vision continue to inspire everyone.

Their recognition at such a distinguished event underscores the excellence and integrity that define the organisation.

Related topics:Buckingham Palace